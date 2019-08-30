'I’m an exciting player who dribbles' - Ryotaro Meshino signs for Hearts from Manchester City and could face Hamilton

Ryotaro Meshino has completed his loan move to Hearts from Manchester City, subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old arrived at Edinburgh Airport this morning ahead of completing the season-long deal from the English champions.

Ryotaro Meshino has signed for Hearts on a season-long deal from Manchester City. Picture: SNS

Meshino, who will wear the number 77, was unveiled at Tynecastle this afternoon and could even go into the squad to face Hamilton Academical in Gorgie tomorrow.

He told HeartsTV: “I’m delighted to be here and I feel very good about coming to Hearts and everybody that I’ve met at the club.

“I visited many clubs in Europe and I felt that at Hearts, it was the best feeling, with watching the game, the supporters, and the people at the club.

“I felt that the people at the club really wanted me to come here and this was the most important thing when I visited.

“I’m an exciting player who dribbles and want to assist my teammates and also score goals, and get started with Hearts.”