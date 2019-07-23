Ian Black reveals curious question Csaba Laszlo asked him upon Hearts signing

Ian Black has revealed that he signed for Hearts despite manager at the time Csaba Laszlo being unaware of where he played.

The centre-midfielder made the move to Gorgie in 2009 after agreeing on a pre-contract deal from Inverness Caley Thistle.

He would stay at the club for three years, playing under three different managers during Vladimir Romanov's tenure as majority shareholder.

And things didn't get off to the best of starts when he met the Hungarian prior to his signing.

Asked by Si Ferry on Open Goal what his first conversation with the manager was, Black revealed: "Where do I play? That's what he asked as soon as I was signing the contract, 'where do you play?'"

Asked if this caused alarm bells to ring, he said: "Aye, but I wasn't that bothered. I was just delighted I was at Hearts."

Former Hearts midfielder Ian Black.

Black enjoyed a better relationship under Paulo Sergio, who took over from Jim Jefferies after the latter replaced Laszlo.

Describing the Portuguese coach as "just one of the boys", Black tells of the time he shared a cigarette in the shower with his manager after Sergio had just masterminded the 5-1 cup final victory over Hibs.

"The gaffer loved a fag, loved a fag. He had one in the shower at Hampden. Me and Zal [Marius Zaliukas] joined him. Honestly, three of us in the shower, tin of beer, puffing away.

"Because there's no fire alarms because of the steam you can just puff away.

"We never really spoke about the game, we were just getting p**hed."