The incredible length of time Hearts have gone this long without winning home league match

Hearts have gone eight league games in succession without a victory at Tynecastle. It's a run which stretches back to last season and the visit of Aberdeen on March.

This will come of no surprise to those of you who read our previous article on the subject, published in the wake of the loss to Kilmarnock early last month.

At the time we reported that the current streak falls short of the mark set during the 2013/14 relegation campaign, where Gary Locke's young side went nine league games at Tynecastle without a win. This still stands - for now.

Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu cuts a frustrated figure during the loss to Kilmarnock. Picture: SNS

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, we also reported that in terms of time elapsed, the last Hearts went this long without a home league win was 1980. That is no longer the case.

When Saturday's match against St Mirren takes place, the current side will have gone seven months and 11 days without a league victory on their own turf.

That falls just nine days short of the barren spell which stretched across the majority of a particularly notable year in British football - 1966.

Prior to the Auld Enemy lifting the World Cup at Wembley, in the final months of the Tommy Walker era the former boss and club legend watched his team defeat Partick Thistle on February 12. The hosts ran out 3-1 winners thanks to Willie Wallace, Billy Fraser and an own goal from Billy Cunningham.

Due to the structure of the Scottish football season at the time, they only went a further five league games at home without winning, as the league season finished before May and didn't start up again until mid-September, once the League Cup groups were settled.

The elusive win came in John Harvey's first game as manager after replacing Walker. Wallace again scored, this time a double, along with Alex Gordon in 3-1 triumph over Dundee. The game-sealing 88th minute strike from Wallace would prove to be his penultimate goal for the club as he was sold to Celtic a short time later.