'It's difficult to say goodbye' - Ex-Hearts star Arnaud Djoum sends message to the club and fans

Departed Hearts star Arnaud Djoum has admitted that it is "difficult" to say goodbye to the club.

READ MORE: ​Hearts fans in desperate need of inspiration ahead of league campaign



The Cameroonian signed for Al-Raed in Saudi Arabia following the culmination of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Djoum's contract expired at the end of the season and departs after four seasons at Tynecastle, playing more than 130 times.

Hearts boss Craig Levein had been hopeful of keeping the player in Gorgie but the midfielder admitted to the Daily Record that the move to Asia "was by far the most financially enticing".

The 30-year-old took to Instagram to post a message of thanks to the club and support.

"It took time before I make this announcement, I know," he wrote. "It's difficult for me to say goodbye as Hearts is and will always be the club of my heart.

"As you may have guessed, my contract has come to an end. Thank you all for your support during these 4 years.

"Fans were incredible! Always supporting during good and bad times. It was an honor to play in front of you.

Thank you to the players and staff, people who made this part of my career unforgettable.

"I met beautiful people and created friendships. Not to mention the beautiful city that welcomed my family and my self. Only good memories

" I wish you all the best for this season. It's time for me to turn this page. Love you all."