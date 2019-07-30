‘It’s only a matter of time till Hearts strikers are scoring more’

Aidan Keena is convinced Hearts will start scoring soon because every one of their strikers have goals in them.

The Edinburgh club have managed just six goals in four Betfred Cup games despite firing off 76 shots in total.

Keena is fighting for game time alongside Uche Ikpeazu, Conor Washingston and Steven MacLean, with Steven Naismith due to be added to that list imminently.

The 20-year-old Irishman insists more goals are on the way.

“With the strikers we have, we all have different aspects: Uche has his strength, Macca is clever but every single one of us have goals in us. It’s only a matter of time before they start going in,” he told the Evening News.

“Players like Macca and Washington have played at a higher level and we’ve got Naismith to come in. Me being raw, I can come in and have a go. I’ve played in the lower leagues in Scotland so to learn from these guys definitely puts me at an advantage.”

Keena remains undaunted competing for a starting place at Tynecastle Park alongside more experienced strikers. He explained why he is confident he can establish himself in manager Craig Levein’s plans despite being the youngest forward in the first-team squad.

“If I have doubt in my mind, then I’m not working hard enough. There is no reason I can’t compete,” he said. “These guys were all in similar positions to me when they were breaking through trying to take places from more experienced players. Every striker goes through it.”

Having recovered from knee surgery which ended last season early for him, the forward is out to make up for lost time. He wants to stay with Hearts and fight for a place rather than go on loan.

“The injury came at an unlucky time when I was getting a few games. If that hadn’t happened to me in the semi-final, I’d be in a much better position now. I feel happy enough where I am, considering.”