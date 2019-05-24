“It’s unbelievable” – John Colquhoun on love from Hearts fans ... and why they should believe ahead of final

Shirt flapping out the back of the shorts as opponents trailed in his wake, his work often followed by a tantalising cross or emphatic finish into the net. The John Colquhoun era at Hearts is epitomised by those very images.

The jet black hair belting down the wing remains a fond memory for supporters of Hearts and Celtic of a certain vintage. Not forgetting those of Stirling Albion, Millwall, Sunderland, and even St Johnstone, where he played briefly on loan.

John Colquhoun played in two cup finals for Hearts, and since retiring he has always had a deep affection for the club

Colquhoun cemented his reputation as a menacing attacker at Tynecastle Park after joining from Celtic in 1985. He remains an iconic figure in Gorgie. Now 55, he moves slightly slower than back in the day when the wind used to catch his jersey as he skinned another full-back.

He will have no problem climbing the stairs to his seat at Hampden Park tomorrow when two of his former clubs meet in the Scottish Cup final. The only concern might be getting through adoring Hearts fans outside the national stadium.

“I get love from Hearts supporters that is way in excess of what I should get. It’s unbelievable. I’m not being modest. I love it because we all have egos, but sometimes I don’t understand it,” he says, speaking exclusively to the Evening News. “I was a good player who gave everything I had for them every time I was on the pitch. I think Hearts fans respond to that. I wasn’t a Hearts supporter but every time I wore that maroon jersey I gave everything. I still get so much fondness from them.

“It’s something which plays on my heart and makes me feel good.

“That’s probably not a footballer-type thing to say but it makes me feel nice knowing they are fond of me. Inducting me into the Hall of Fame was one of the best nights of my life. It was humbling for me and I’m not a humble person.”

Imitation is indeed the best form of flattery. Not only did fans enjoy the free-flowing sight of Colquhoun at full pace with shirt blowing in the breeze, some went to great lengths to recreate his look. Again, the man is slightly puzzled.

“I don’t know why that happened [with the jersey],” he says. “It might have mirrored one of my hairstyles at the time because I did have a mullet. It was kind of similar with the longer bit at the back. The shirt out of the shorts did become one of my trademarks. It was weird.

“Now you see people with players’ names on the back of the shirts. We didn’t have that when I played. I used to be driving home from training past Saughton Park and I’d see some young boys playing football. One of them would have his top hanging out the back of his shorts and I would know it was because he had watched me playing.

“I would be laughing all the way home, that one kid took the time to untuck his jersey at the back just like I did on a Saturday. It’s years and years since I’ve thought about that but it’s making me chuckle as we speak about it. I found it hilarious that anybody would want to copy me.”

Indeed, many Hearts-minded youngsters in the 1980s and 90s wanted to be John Colquhoun. He was the cool one, the maverick winger who could morph into a striker at any given moment. Now he finds himself wishing he could return to that heyday for one last tilt at the Scottish Cup.

“I think it will be a great occasion tomorrow. I never won the cup but I remember the excitement in your belly as you arrive on the bus. You have that hope and anticipation. It’s really difficult to enjoy a game while you’re playing in it, but the build-up is amazing. I saw the Hearts players this week and I thought: ‘How lucky you are.’ If you could bottle that feeling of anticipation ahead of a big game like this, you could sell it for millions.”

Colquhoun played in two finals for Hearts, losing 3-0 to Aberdeen in 1986 and scoring a consolation in the 5-1 defeat by Rangers ten years later. He knows that underdog feeling well. It is a notion Hearts players must handle if they are to stop Celtic lifting a ninth successive domestic trophy.

“Celtic are obviously favourites for this one but they haven’t been at the top of their game,” says Colquhoun. “Nothing to do with Neil Lennon coming in, I just think all season they haven’t been what they’ve been in the previous two or three years. That opens the door for someone to beat them in the cups.

“No-one has done it so far so it’s a big challenge for Craig Levein and the Hearts players. As a player, even though you start second favourites, you always think you’ve got a chance going into these games. I’m absolutely certain the Hearts players will feel that way.

“Hearts have nothing to lose. They haven’t had the best luck with injuries and haven’t been in the best form. Everybody expects them to go out and lose tomorrow. Celtic’s record over the last two or three years in league and cups is flawless. Hearts kind of have a free run at this.

“Wigan beat Man City in the FA Cup final a few years ago under Roberto Martinez. Hearts are not as much of an outsider as Wigan were back then, so they will have belief.”

For his close friend Levein, this is a chance to win the first major honour of his career. “I don’t think Craig has anything to prove. He is a real Hearts man and a real Hearts legend for what he has done for that club,” says Colquhoun.

“No matter how big a Hearts supporter you are, how many away games you’ve been to, how many European trips you’ve been on or whatever, nobody in the world will want to win that trophy for Hearts more than Craig Levein.

“I spent some time with them earlier this week at St Andrews just by chance. I don’t think I’ve heard him looking forward to a game as much for a long time. I think he fancies the challenge of matching himself up against Neil and putting his team up against Celtic. He is full of optimism.

“Win or lose at Hampden, Craig and his coaching staff will leave no stone unturned in pursuit of that trophy. None.”