Jamie Walker: Hearts must beat Ross County if we want to challenge

Beating Ross County at Tynecastle Park on Saturday is vital if Hearts intend to challenge at the top end of the Ladbrokes Premiership, according to forward Jamie Walker.

Fresh from a resounding 3-0 home win against Hamilton last Saturday, the newly-promoted Highland club travel to Edinburgh with confidence.

Hearts began their league campaign with a spirited but ultimately frustrating 3-2 loss at Aberdeen. Walker explained that three points at home against County is essential if his club’s are to challenge the top four.

“If we want to be challenging at the top of the table, home games against Ross County are the ones we need to win,” said the 26-year-old, who scored his second goal of the campaign at Pittodrie.

“If we win that, we have a tough trip to Celtic next on the fixture list. Then we have a few home games to come in the league so we will be looking to pick up points in them to make sure we have a good season.

“In the first half at Aberdeen, we were well in the game even though I wouldn’t say we were the better team.

“Halks [Craig Halkett] had a header just before half-time and probably should have scored.

“We are creating chances. It’s just disappointing to score two goals at Pittodrie and take nothing from the game because it’s such a hard place to get anything.”