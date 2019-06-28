Jamie Walker: I didn't appreciate what I had at Hearts before but I'll earn my place again

Jamie Walker returned to Hearts and admitted he did not appreciate his life at Tynecastle before his ill-fated move to Wigan Athletic.

The 26-year-old pledged to regain fans' affection after rejoining his formative club on a three-year contract. He will wear the No.10 shirt which belonged to Arnaud Djoum and is eager to rejuvenate his career after 18 months in England.

"It just shows you in life that it’s maybe not so good to move. Maybe I underappreciated what I had here. Mentally I’m maybe stronger. I’m just delighted to be back and hopefully I can have another successful spell here," he told the Hearts website.

"First and foremost, I need to earn the right to be in the team. I watched a few games last season and at the start we were flying, got to a semi-final and a final. First, I need to prove to Craig [Levein] that I’m delighted to be back and I want to help the team. Hopefully I can do that."

The forward was out of favour at Wigan and underwent knee surgery in January after a loan spell at Peterborough United. "I’m bit off match fitness but I’ve been doing a lot of work in the gym over the summer. I think I’m in reasonably good nick.

"I saw the boys were at Gullane the other day so I’m glad I missed that! Craig’s going to give me a week or two to get up to speed and hopefully I’ll get some game time before now and the start of the season."

Prior to his move in January 2018, Walker spent 14 years at Hearts having joined the academy aged ten. He broke into the first team as a teenager and was touted for a Scotland call-up after 40 goals and 35 assists at senior level. He believes he can recapture that form.

"Yeah definitely. With the goals and assists mentioned, it’s good numbers for a midfield player. I’m confident in my own ability, I’m confident that I’m a good player and hopefully I can get back to where I once was.

"When the team is winning football matches and fans are right behind us then there is nowhere better to play, for me. If we start the season well and get the fans with us then it can be a good journey and a successful season.

"I’m over the moon. When Craig gave me the opportunity, the phonecall to come back, it was always on my mind to return here – maybe a bit quicker than I expected. I’m delighted to be back and I’m going prove to everyone that I want to be here and I’m going to do well."