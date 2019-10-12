Jamie Walker injury progress as Hearts forward bids to return from broken leg
Hearts forward Jamie Walker is back running as he strives to return from a broken leg.
He is progressing well at the club's Riccarton training base and will step up his recovery in an attempt to return to action in the next few weeks.
The 26-year-old suffered a fractured fibula in the League Cup win at Motherwell on August 16 and was ruled out until November. That match was only his seventh outing since rejoining Hearts during the summer from Wigan Athletic.
The Edinburgh club's injury problems have been well-documented this season and having Walker available again will be a huge boost to manager Craig Levein. He is also awaiting the returns of striker Steven Naismith and Peter Haring later this month.
Walker will not be rushed back into contention as Hearts are determined to ease their injury problems thoroughly. With two goals in seven games this season, Walker will be eager to get back and hit top form again after seeing his campaign interrupted.
Hearts will hope to improve their league form throughout the winter months with Naismith, Walker and the Japanese loanee Ryotaro Meshino all available together.