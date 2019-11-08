Jamie Walker ready for responsibility of getting Hearts out of trouble

Jamie Walker in conversation with Hearts' interim manager Austin MacPhee

Hearts forward Jamie Walker is determined to embrace the demands on him to help the club out of relegation trouble, stating against St Mirren tomorrow.

The 26-year-old is ready to start the bottom-of-the-league affair at Tynecastle Park after recently recovering from a broken leg.

His fellow attacker, Steven Naismith, is also pushing for a place in Hearts' starting line-up following a hamstring problem. Walker knows many people will look to him and Naismith to create and score goals which could help propel the Edinburgh club up the table.

“There is quite a lot of expectation. I think a few team-mates are looking to us to score a goal or create one. Me and Naisy like that responsibility," he told the Evening News. "I have scored goals for Hearts in the past, I’ve got one in the league so far and hopefully I can get another one tomorrow.

"It’s probably going to be a nervy atmosphere around the stadium. If we can get an early goal and settle everyone down, we can put on a good performance.

"Usually we are quite strong at home and pick up most of our points at Tynecastle over the course of a season.