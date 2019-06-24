Jamie Walker set for return to Hearts

Jamie Walker is heading back to Hearts in a permanent transfer once he secures his exit from Wigan Athletic.



Just 18 months after leaving Tynecastle Park for the DW Stadium, Walker is destined for a return to his formative club to reinforce their attack.

The winger, who turns 26 on Tuesday, is currently negotiating his release from Wigan and is poised to rejoin Hearts to continue his career back at his formative club.

His Wigan contract is due to expire next summer but Walker is out of favour at the English Championship club. He spent the first half of last season on loan at Peterborough United and did not feature after returning in January.

The proposed move back to Hearts would return a former fans' favourite to the club where he made his name and allow him to rejuvenate his career. The Evening News revealed last week how the Tynecastle club wanted three new attackers and Walker would fill one of those slots.

A local Edinburgh lad, he joined Hearts aged ten and made his senior debut in August 2012 against Inverness Caledonian Thistle. He went on to make a total of 181 appearances in maroon and scored 40 goals.

Rangers made several offers to sign him in summer 2017 but that move did not materialise. Walker eventually left Hearts for Wigan in January 2018, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract.