Japan's Ryotaro Meshino preparing to fly to Edinburgh for Hearts move

Ryotaro Meshino is due to jet into Edinburgh airport on Wednesday to complete a loan move to Hearts from Manchester City.



The Japanese forward hopes to have his UK visa approved on Tuesday by authorities in his homeland. He will then head to Europe to begin a season-long loan at Tynecastle Park and could make his debut against Hamilton on Saturday.

Hearts have already received Meshino's UK work permit and hoped his visa would be confirmed in time for him to travel to Scotland at the weekend. However, the 21-year-old has been told his visa application will be determined on Tuesday and he expects to land in the Capital the following day.

City signed the player from his formative club in Japan, Gamba Osaka, earlier this month. They want him to gain experience of British football with Hearts. He said goodbye to Gamba and their supporters at a farewell press conference last week and Tynecastle fans are already excited about the creativity he will bring to their team.