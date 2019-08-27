Joel Pereira: Hearts loanee returns to Manchester United for injury treatment

Hearts' on-loan goalkeeper Joel Pereira has returned to Manchester United injured, leaving Colin Doyle to step in against Hamilton.



Pereira is back at his parent club for treatment after suffering a thigh knock in his second outing for Hearts against Celtic on Sunday. Consequently, Doyle is now set to be brought in from the cold to deputise this weekend.

The injury is not thought to be overly serious, with Pereira hoping to be fit enough to return to Edinburgh after next month's international break. The 23-year-old arrived at Tynecastle Park on loan from United two weeks ago and tweaked his thigh near the end of the 3-1 defeat at Celtic Park.

Doyle has played one competitive game for the Hearts first team since a well-documented error at Motherwell back in February. He recently signed a contract extension to remain with the club until 2021.

He will get an opportunity to impress in a vital fixture against Hamilton as Hearts try to climb the Ladbrokes Premiership table after an unconvincing start to the league campaign. Zdenek Zlamal, the Czech goalkeeper who was demoted in favour of Pereira, is expected to be on the substitutes' bench.