John Colquhoun: No Hearts fan is more frustrated with last season than Craig Levein

John Colquhoun insists no Hearts supporter is more frustrated with last season’s ending than manager Craig Levein.

The Edinburgh club won just four league games between January and May, causing some fans to voice their discontent despite an encouraging Scottish Cup final performance against Celtic.

Levein remains unwavering in his plans for Hearts’ future ahead of pre-season training beginning. Former team-mate Colquhoun is convinced he is the right man to lead the club forward.

“Craig understands the game well enough and he understands people well enough. He knows that scrutiny is going to happen when you aren’t winning football games and you aren’t even losing with a style and panache that people expect now.

“The whole dynamic in football has changed. When I played, it was enough just to win. Now you have to win playing like Man City, Liverpool or Tottenham. It’s not enough to grind out results and be up near the top of the league, you need to have panache.

“Everybody is watching Man City demolish Watford in the FA Cup final, Liverpool playing with high pressing and energy, watching Tottenham develop over three or four years. They expect their team – whether it’s Hearts, Brechin City or whoever – to be an imitation of that. It’s really difficult. Finding players with the technical ability, plus the energy and enthusiasm to do that is really hard.

“It’s not just Hearts supporters. That’s what people all over the world expect from their team. It’s tough but Craig understands that. He understands the fans’ frustrations and there is nobody more frustrated than him. It would be easy to blame injuries and other things but he doesn’t do that. Sometimes I think he should.”

Outwardly, Levein has stayed calm and composed while retaining belief that the new season will yield greater reward for Hearts.

Last year looked very promising with Hearts top of the Premiership until injuries took hold. That led to criticism which the manager took in his stride.

“He is a human being,” said Colquhoun. “I don’t care how much he shrugs it off and says it doesn’t bother him, a little bit of him must be bothered by it. I don’t care who you are. He does manage to shrug it off enough to focus on the job at hand.”