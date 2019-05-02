‘Keep your foot to the floor’ – Craig Levein tells Hearts players to push for cup final places

Craig Levein has told Hearts players they cannot relax ahead of the Scottish Cup final as he wants an extra push from those fighting for places. The Edinburgh club face Kilmarnock, Aberdeen and Celtic in the league before meeting the Glasgow side again at Hampden Park on May 25.

Manager Levein is urging his squad to be relentless during the final three Premiership matches to ensure they hit the final with momentum. He was encouraged by their recovery from 1-0 down to draw 1-1 with Hibs on Sunday and told the Evening News that they must build on that result against Kilmarnock this weekend.

“It’s a message for everybody that we’ve got an awful lot still to play for this season,” said Levein. “We can’t afford to take our foot off the gas. I would hope we’d get an extra spark.

“That’s why I was annoyed with the performance against Rangers the other week when we lost 3-1. It didn’t look like we were playing for places in a cup final, or even to be in the team for the derby the next week.

“It’s important we keep our foot to the floor so that nobody lets up at all until the season is actually finished.”

Meanwhile, recent signing Aidy White is making progress on his fitness and could make his Hearts debut before the campaign ends. The 27-year-old arrived at Tynecastle Park in March after horrendous injury problems left him without a competitive appearance since January 2017 at Barnsley.

He has been gradually working towards a return and Hearts are encouraged by his condition.

“He is coming on. He is now running without any pain,” said Levein. “We might see him before the end of the season but I just want to make sure he is right before we put him on the field in a competitive match. It’s quite a while since he has played competitive football. We certainly won’t see the best of him until next season but he is making progress and has a smile on his face.”