LIVE: Hearts v Ross County updates from Tynecastle

Anthony Brown reports live from Tynecastle as Hearts host Ross County.

Hearts team to face Ross County today: Zlamal, Smith, Halkett, Berra, White, Walker, Damour, Clare, Naismith, Washington, Ikpeazu. Subs: Doyle, Dikamona, Bozanic, Irving, Mulraney, Henderson, Keena.

Hearts make four changes to the side that started against Aberdeen last weekend. Loic Damour and Aidan White make their debuts, while Steven Naismith and Conor Washington start after strong performances from the bench at Pittodrie. John Souttar, Andy Irving, Aaron Hickey and Jake Mulraney drop out.