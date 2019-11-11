Livestream: Edinburgh News sports team discuss weekend wins for Hearts and Hibs and manager updates
Stay tuned at 1pm, Monday 11 November, for the Edinburgh News live stream with Mark Atkinson, Joel Sked and Craig Fowler.
Monday, 11th November 2019, 3:44 pm
Updated
Monday, 11th November 2019, 3:49 pm
The Edinburgh Evening News sports team look back at the weekend as Hearts defeated St Mirren 5-2 and Hibs won 4-1 at St Johnstone.
It was a much needed boost for both clubs as they climbed the table and closed in on the top six.
There will also be a look at the manaerial situation at both clubs with new names linked over the weekend.