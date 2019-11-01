Livingston boss Gary Holt brands Hibs ace Scott Allan a 'cheat' over penalty incident

Livingston manager Gary Holt has hit out at Hibs star Scott Allan over his role in winning the Easter Road side a penalty in the 2-2 draw on Wednesday evening.

The visitors led 2-0 at half-time but Paul Heckingbottom's men rescued a draw late on. They got back into the game from the spot-kick.

Holt, however, feels Allan conned referee Gavin Duncan when he fell in the box under pressure from Marvin Bartley and Hakeem Odoffin.

Livingston boss Gary Holt has blasted Hibs ace Scott Allan. Picture: SNS

The Livi boss didn't hold back.

He said: “I’ve seen the penalty incident again. Simulation, cheating, a dive — use whatever words you like to describe what that was.

“From where I was standing, I didn’t know whether it was Marvin Bartley or Hakeem Odoffin who caught him. I’m thinking, ‘Was there a touch?’. Marv was adamant no one laid a foot, a glove or a breath near him. Whether Scott thought someone was going to come in and make contact, I don’t know.

“It needs to be looked at. When an incident has that much effect on the game, someone needs to look at it. “I ’m not going to say, ‘No, it’s fine’, because it hurts. It hurts the players. They all feel cheated. It’s a strong word, but that’s exactly what it was.”

Scott Allan went down under pressure from Marvin Bartley and Hakeem Odoffin. Picture: SNS

Martin Boyle netted his first goal since his return from injury in the Betfred Cup to earn Hibs their fifth consecutive draw in the league.

Holt, however, felt the match swung on the penalty incident.

“I can’t sit here and say anything other than it gave them a massive lift in the game," he said. "It’s a huge moment, a lifeline. My players are very aggrieved.

“At the time I wasn’t sure. I thought the referee had a better angle and was closer to it and he’s got to get those right. Scott is probably waiting for the contact and when it didn’t come, still went down, but the referee has to get it right.