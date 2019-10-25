Livingston v Hearts team news and probable teams: Two to miss out | limited options in attack | revenge on the mind

Craig Levein's still has a squad depleted by injury but Hears proved last time around against Rangers that they're still capable of scrapping for points.

They'll have to keep that mindset this Saturday as, for the second season in succession, Livingston have defied pre-season predictions and are currently sitting in seventh place in the table.

The most recent home fixture against Celtic highlighted what they're capable of when the opposition aren't at their best. Not that Hearts need a reminder of that.

The single most embarrassing result of last season came in West Lothian as the hosts capitalised on a goal and quick red card to absolutely trounce Hearts in front of the BT Sport cameras, eventually winning 5-0. It's a match the visitors will be looking to avenge this weekend.

Hearts team news: It just goes from bad to worse on the injury front. None of Steven Naismith, Jamie Walker or Peter Haring are expected to make the trip despite initially being in contention for last weekend's clash with Rangers. Haring has even returned to Austria to see a specialist about his groin/pelvic problem. They've been joined on the absentee list by Jake Mulraney, who'll miss four to six weeks with an ankle injury, and Aidy White after the left-back suffered concussion in the draw at Tynecastle last Sunday. John Souttar, Ben Garuccio, Craig Halkett and Conor Washington all remain out, though Craig Wighton is expected to return to the squad.

Probable Hearts team (4-2-3-1): Pereira; Smith, Dikamona, Berra, Hickey; Whelan, Bozanic; Morrison, Clare, Meshino; Ikpeazu.

Probable Livingston team (4-3-3): Sarkic; Devlin, Guthrie, Lithgow, Lamie; Bartley; Lawless, Jacobs, Crawford, Robinson; Dykes.

Hearts skipper Christophe Berra reacts after missing a chance in his side's defeat at Livingston last night. Picture: SNS

Key clash: With an array of attacking arsenal unavailable for this encounter, Hearts will be requiring Uche Ikpeazu to be at his best in attack. If the striker can continually unsettle the hosts then it'll allow the likes of Ryo Meshino and Sean Clare to have greater creative influence in the final third. Trying to stop Ikpeazu will be former Hearts youngster Alan Lithgow. The centre-back drifted all the way down to League Two after his exit from Tynecastle but returned to the elite as part of the Livi juggernaut that rose through the divisions in recent years.

Match details: Saturday, October 26, Tony Macaroni Arena, Almondvale. Kick-off 3pm. Tickets available via the Hearts website.

Referee: It will be the second Hearts match Greg Aitken has been in charge of this season. The last one came back in late August and the 2-2 draw with Hamilton at Tynecastle.