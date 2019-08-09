Loic Damour joins Hearts from Cardiff on four-year deal

Have your say

Hearts have completed the signing of French midfielder Loic Damour, who has put pen to paper on a four-year deal.

The 28-year-old, who started his career with Strasbourg, could be included in the squad to face Ross County at Tynecastle tomorrow in the Jambos' first home fixture of the 2019/20 Ladbrokes Premiership season if international clearance is received in time.

Damour moved from Strasbourg to Boulogne before swapping France for neighbouring Belgium, where he represented RWDM Brussels and White Star Bruxelles.

He returned to his homeland and turned out for Frejus Saint-Raphael and Bourge-Péronnas, before making the move to Cardiff in 2017.

He made 32 appearances as the Bluebirds won promotion to the English Premier League, and featured four times last season.

The former French youth internationalist has represented his country at every age level between under-16 and under-20.