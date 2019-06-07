Malaury Martin leaves Hearts as contract is terminated

French midfielder Malaury Martin has left Hearts after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Completely out of the first-team plans, the 30-year-old had not made an appearance in maroon for almost two years and never played competitively under current manager Craig Levein.

The original three-and-a-half-year deal he signed upon joining Hearts in January 2017 would have been due to expire in a year's time. Martin agreed to shorten the length of his contract and leave in November this year but has now been released with immediate effect.

He made 21 appearances and scored twice for the Edinburgh club before spending the first half of last season on loan to Dunfermline, where he played 11 times.

His departure frees up space in Levein's squad ahead of pre-season. He plans to sign one or two strikers and a creative attacking player to strengthen his options for the new campaign.