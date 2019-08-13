Manchester United star tweets encouragement to Joel Pereira after Hearts move

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has sent words of encouragement to teammate Joel Pereira following his move to Hearts.

The 23-year-old agreed to join the Tynecastle side on loan for the conclusion of the 2019/20 season and will go straight into contention for Friday's Betfred Cup clash at Motherwell.

Joel Pereira alongside Sergio Romero and David de Gea.

The Portuguese youth international has found opportunities difficult to come by in the last couple of years after being handed three appearances at Old Trafford by former manager Jose Mourinho.

He's been backed by his clubmate to overcome those struggles and show his worth in Gorgie.

De Gea wrote in response to Manchester United's tweet announcing his departure: "Enjoy the experience and prove how good you are bro!"

