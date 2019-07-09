Marcus Godinho leaves Hearts to join German club

Marcus Godinho has left Hearts to join the German third division club FSV Zwickau.

The Canadian full-back wanted regular first-team football and has been allowed to leave Tynecastle Park a year before his contract was due to expire.

He signed a two-year deal with Zwickau, who finished seventh in Germany's 3.Liga last season, after playing for his country at the recent Gold Cup.

The Zwickay sporting director Toni Wachsmuth said: "We are delighted that we could sign a right-back with Marcus, who can be used in the back four and also in the three-man system.

"He has already performed well in the Scottish first league and also in the Canadian 'A' national team. We are convinced that he can prove that in the 3.Liga as well."

Godinho arrived at Hearts aged 18 and joined the development squad before spending six months on loan at Berwick Rangers in season 2017/18.

He made his Hearts debut under Craig Levein in March 2018 but injuries interrupted his progress last season.

He played in three of Canada's four Gold Cup matches this summer before they were knocked out by Haiti in the quarter-finals.