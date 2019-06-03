Marcus Godinho mulls over future as Hearts say game-time is limited

Hearts defender considers future after being told game-time will be limited

Canadian internationalist Marcus Godinho is considering his future at Hearts after being told he is not guaranteed first-team football. The 21-year-old is exploring other options and could leave Tynecastle Park this summer if he finds a new club.

Godinho is in Canada’s squad for this month’s Gold Cup hoping to add to his solitary international cap. Domestically, he wants regular game time next season and may need to leave Hearts to achieve it.

Michael Smith is the club’s established right-back, leaving Godinho and fellow 21-year-old Jamie Brandon fighting to deputise when required. Godinho is eager to play more often three years after joining Hearts from Vaughan Azzurri in his homeland.

He has already discussed the issue with manager Craig Levein and is now looking elsewhere with the Edinburgh club’s permission. Both parties will reconvene for further talks if he gets a suitable offer over the coming weeks.

The player wants to establish himself permanently in the Canada squad and recognises he needs a regular place at club level to do so. A lack of game time could stifle his development and Hearts don’t want to hinder his progress. He would remain part of their first-team squad if he does not find an appropriate move.

Godinho first arrived at Riccarton aged 18 and joined the development squad before spending six months on loan at Berwick Rangers in season 2017/18. He made his Hearts debut under Levein in March 2018 but injuries have interrupted his progress this season.