Marcus Godinho: My highlight in a Hearts shirt was beating Hibs – I hated them

Marcus Godinho pinpointed victory away to Hibs as the best moment of his three-year spell at Hearts.

The 22-year-old Canadian, who recently joined German third-division side FSV Zwickau, said: “Beating Hibs away was the highlight of my time at Hearts. I’ll never forget that. I hated Hibs as well, which is something you pick up from being at Hearts. I knew how much it meant to the fans and the club to go there and win for the first time in several years.

“To break that run was unbelievable. I remember after the game, every single player was exhausted after giving their all, the fans had all stayed behind to celebrate and the atmosphere was unbelievable.”

Godinho’s last appearance for Hearts came in a defeat away to Rangers in early April before he drifted out of contention in the closing weeks and failed to make the squad for the Scottish Cup final in May. “I was hopeful but I had an idea I wouldn’t be involved in the final because I hadn’t been getting anywhere near the team in the games leading up to it,” he said. “My time at Hearts was both good and bad. My injuries really played a big role in me not being able to play regularly.

“Obviously going to Hearts (from Toronto) was a big step because it was my first time living away on my own and getting used to a new culture. I absolutely loved Edinburgh. It’s a beautiful city and I made the most of it. I think I tried just about every restaurant in the city – it was a great experience.”