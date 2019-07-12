‘Michael Smith is the most important player in the side bar Naismith’ - Hearts fans react online to the draw with Dundee United

Despite failing to get the victory in normal time their overall play arguably merited, Hearts fans were in reasonably upbeat mood following their Betfred Cup opener against Dundee United.

Here is a flavour of some of the views expressed by supporters online.

@stevengardner74 tweeted: “We actually played really well for the most part. Conditions poor and Utd are a decent team. #notunhappy.”

@theitalianjambo: “I'm optimistic. I think we played well all considered, we were unlucky to miss so many chances. Need to avoid defensive madnesses but I liked what I saw. We played some nice football, it's hard to be world beaters in the middle of July...”

@aliboag: “We were the better side but didn’t create nearly enough clear-cut chance. Jamie Walker looks sharp & had a point to prove. We still need a proper striker. Michael Smith is the most important player in the side bar Naismith. Aaron Hickey is going to be some player.”

@roscohmfc: “Tricky weather conditions, also some players still well off the pace IMO, but Hickey, Irving, Walker, Smith, Mulraney all did well. Clare got better as the game went on.”

Aaron Hickey continues to impress the Hearts support.

@Brad190512 tweeted: “Hickey is some player.”

@GWoloszyn: “Wee Hickey is an absolute player.”

Gorgieal1960 said on Kickback: “Regardless of result - how positive do I feel when I see 2 young lads playing with no fear and a confidence belying their age - take a bow Irving and Hickey.”

Tambo_The_Jambo added: “Thought﻿ we looked bette﻿r than last season tbh.... Few still to come in + Naisy & Haring. Forgot to add what a total bonus Hickey is turning out to be!﻿”

Fellow Kickback poster Prof was less impressed, however. He said: “Some﻿ supporters have blinker﻿s when it comes to games. Reality is we were grim, with many of the team incapable of passing a ball to a teammate. 1-1 against a Championship team is nothing to brag﻿ about.”