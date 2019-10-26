Michael Smith reveals the secret behind his centre-back success at Hearts

Michael Smith enjoys playing centre-back for Hearts

Playing sweeper during childhood has helped Michael Smith make an exemplary job of deputising at centre-back for Hearts. He is expected to continue there at Livingston today.

Although predominantly a right-back, Smith is being used in central defence to offset ongoing injury issues at Tynecastle Park. He feels well prepared.

“When I was playing for my boys’ club, I always played sweeper. I was too small – four foot nothing – so I couldn’t play anywhere else. Maybe it just comes from that, being back there and learning to read the game. Thankfully, I’m a bit taller now,” he smiled.

“I just let the bigger boys head it and I sweep in behind. I enjoy it, I read the game well and feel like I’m more part of the game when I’m in the middle. I can talk to my team-mates and keep them right. I feel like it’s a bigger role.”

