Motherwell 1-2 Hearts RECAP: Hearts in the quarter-finals of the Betfred Cup The Hearts players celebrate Michael Smith's opener. Hearts fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Craig Levein's men travel to Motherwell on Friday evening with a place in the quarter-finals of the Betfred Cup up for grabs. Hit F5 or refresh the page for updates live from Fir Park. Scottish Football LIVE: Neil Lennon says tactics not to blame for Celtic's CL exit, Rangers 'need a left-back', Ibrox club to pay £450k in court expenses by 4pm, Ex-Liverpool ace won't be joining Celtic 'An evening which could see a surprise': Journalists' predictions for Motherwell v Hearts