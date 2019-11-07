Motherwell's Stephen Robinson reveals why he is linked with Hearts and Hibs jobs

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson is attracting interest

Stephen Robinson believes he is being linked with managerial vacancies at Hearts and Hibs because Motherwell's players are hitting extraordinary heights.

The Northern Irishman has the Fir Park club sitting third in the Ladbrokes Premiership at present, and both Edinburgh clubs have been credited with an interest in luring him east.

Robinson's work is admired by both the Hearts and Hibs hierarchies but he insisted Motherwell's players are due all the credit.

"I try and be honest with people and we treat them well. If I'm linked with something it's down to the players, and if the players are linked with clubs or playing for their country, it's because of Motherwell Football Club.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We appreciate each other and I think there's a good bond and relationship between all the players and staff," he said, adding that he has not tried to reassure Motherwell's squad about his future ahead of Sunday's meeting with Celtic.

"I don't think I need to do that. It's all speculation. I am concentrating solely on Motherwell and a big game on Sunday to try and stay in the position we are in, a tough game.

"I don't think there is any need to address that, I am more focused on Celtic's threats and how we can expose Celtic and try and get a result.

"It's hard enough trying to beat Celtic without worrying about anything else and hypothetical questions. Me and the players have stayed solely focused and not let it detract from our attention of trying to get a result on Sunday."

Robinson is determined to ignore reports of interest from elsewhere.On top of collective progress, Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher was again called up by Scotland this week.