Mum’s ‘mental’ living-room dance helps inspire Hearts’ Bobby Burns cup final quest

Bobby Burns showcased his goal threat last week at a timely juncture in Hearts’ campaign.

The Northern Irish teenager scored eight times and managed 19 assists with part-time Glenavon last season. With the Scottish Cup final looming, he picked a useful moment to ripple his first Scottish net. A repeat against Celtic on Sunday would be most welcome.

Like every other player at Riccarton, Burns is desperate to prove he deserves a place in manager Craig Levein’s squad for Hampden Park. Equalising against Aberdeen at Pittodrie certainly strengthened his case, even if the finish wasn’t quite as sweet as he intended.

He laughs about it while explaining the pride it generated. His right-footed shot bounced almost apologetically away from the Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis to bring Hearts level during the 2-1 defeat. When a video of mum Therese jumping around the family home in Belfast with delirium pinged its way to Burns’ phone at Pittodrie, he realised the impact of his first professional goal.

“It was a proud moment for me. The boys in here were all saying it was a deflection and an own goal and everything,” he smiled. “All my family back home were really proud. A journey to Aberdeen was a bit much for them but they were all watching on TV. My brother sent me a video of my mum going mental in the living room. It was class and it makes you proud. That’s what you play football for and why you made all those sacrifices.

“I’m trying to do well with the opportunities I’ve got. Scoring goals is obviously the most important thing in football so it was great to get one last week. Hopefully it will push the manager towards playing me.”

This natural left-footer was playing left wing-back for Hearts but, as ever, took his attacking responsibilities seriously. “I was told they wanted me in that back-post area at throw-ins because, as a wing-back, you’re a bit more advanced,” he explained of the goal. “Our throw-in went short, then the ball was crossed into the box and there were a couple of flick-ons. The ball went up into the air with a lot of spin and I knew it was going to come back to me. Aberdeen’s right-back dropped a bit but I knew it was coming to where I was.

“I had a look at the net and I knew I was in a good position. I swung my right and hoped for the best. I tried to hit it hard and low, it took a bit of a nick and ended up in the net thankfully. I scored eight goals last season – a couple of headers and a few with my left foot. That was my first with my right in a few years.”

Burns may well evolve into a commanding central midfield player for Hearts. He certainly possesses the dynamism and ruthless competitive edge for the role. For now, the 19-year-old is trying to shape himself into a more effective full-back.

“At my age you are happy just to play anywhere. I wouldn’t say I’m a No.10. I had to play a few games there last year because Glenavon were short of strikers. I’m glad when I’m settled in one position because it’s hard being moved all the time. I played four different positions in one game last season – left-back, then wide left, then into midfield and finished off playing up front.

“Now, because I’m playing left-back, I can stay behind after training and work on individual things. I do one-v-one defending to improve. Last year, I didn’t know whether to practice finishing, heading or tackling at times. I really like centre midfield and left-back, so I would say those two are my most comfortable.

“There are more midfielders than left-backs at Hearts so there is maybe more of an opportunity for me here if I focus on left-back. I’m probably looking more at that right now.

“I love trying to get into the box late from midfield. I scored eight times last year and eight the year before. This year my numbers are a bit lower. It’s hard to score from full-back but I want to get more assists. That’s something you should be doing in that position. I got 19 with Glenavon last season which was one of the highest in the league. I’m trying to get forward and get crosses in – if Jake Mulraney will ever pass me the ball.”

Another grin follows that last sentence. It is clear Burns is having the time of his life in Edinburgh having signed a three-year Hearts contract last summer. “It is tough at times, especially because I’m young and we don’t get home much to see our families,” he said.

“I’m in digs with Alex Petkov and he’s in the same position because he is from Bulgaria. I’ve landed on my feet because Edinburgh is such a nice city. A lot of other players I know from back home aren’t quite in such nice places or with such good clubs like Hearts. I want to stay here for a long time. I’ve probably exceeded my own expectations in terms of how many big games I’ve played in. I’ve improved my gym work and I’m getting into good habits.”

He rejoined Hearts in January after from four months on loan at Livingston. Now he is pushing for a Scottish Cup final spot.

“Whether I’m playing or not, my family will be at Hampden. I’ve got a couple of friends at university in Glasgow who are coming. A couple of my uncles will be over with my mum, dad and my two brothers. It should be a good weekend. If we can win the cup it would great having them all there to see it.

“We play Celtic on Sunday but it’s certainly not a dead rubber. The Scottish Cup final will be the biggest game in many of our careers, certainly mine because I’m younger. Sunday is a massive chance to show you deserve a place and to get momentum before the final.”