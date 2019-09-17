'My boyhood hero' - Stephen Hendry leads tributes to Hearts legend Bobby Prentice

Former snooker world number one Stephen Hendry has led tributes to Hearts legend Bobby Prentice, who has died at the age of 65.







The cult hero, who played more than 200 games for the Jambos, passed away earlier this week.

Writing on Twitter Hendry - a well known Hearts fan - wrote: "Sad to hear my boyhood hero at Tynecastle, Bobby Prentice, has died.

"My first sporting hero and favourite Hearts player. Used to watch him on the left wing from the age of five from the main stand at Tynecastle with my dad."

BBC radio presenter Nicky Campbell wrote: "My friend Rob and I went to Tynecastle for every home game and he was one of our heroes - incredible skill, beautiful to watch and a match winner. RIP."

Journalist Ewan Murray added: "Bobby Prentice was a source of genuine excitement at a (properly) grim time for Hearts supporters. He was also a lovely man."

Another Hearts fan echoed those sentiments, tweeting: "Bobby Prentice was one of my dad's favourite players - I spent many years growing up listening to my dad talk about him. We watched clips of him on YouTube together and it only deepened my love for the game. He was a really lovely man. RIP a legend."

One Gorgie supporter said: "A true cult hero, not the greatest player but few have their own song that I still remember and occasionally still sing when I've had a few too many, rest in peace Bobby.....Bobby Bobby Bobby Bobby Prentice on the wing on the wing."

Steven Low recalled: "I was lucky as a pup my dad took me to see the likes of Cruicky, Jeffries, Busby, wee Parky, Willie Gibson, a young Eamonn Bannon, and Bobby Prentice skipping down the left touchline."

Kev Robertson tweeted: "Sorry to hear about Bobby Prentice passing today. Also Jim Jefferies suffering a heart attack earlier also. Both Legends. RIP Bobby and get well soon JJ."

Keith Bluckchain shared a story from his childhood: "True story - was about 9/10 years old when Bobby Prentice got on my bus heading towards Tynecastle around midday with his boots in a Willie Low's bag."

Gavin Wallace also paid tribute, writing: "Sad to hear of another Jam Tarts legend passing away. RIP Bobby Prentice. My auld man's hero."

Another fan reckoned the current team could take inspiration from Prentice, saying: "Sad to hear the passing of Bobby Prentice today, a Hearts legend. If the current group of players want to take inspiration and know what it's like to really play for the Hearts, they should watch this man's old videos - a pleasure to pay in to watch."

Many of the tributes hailed Prentice as one of the best players in Hearts' history. One follower stated: "R.I.P Bobby Prentice - one of the finest ever to pull on a maroon jersey."

Alan Meikle also made reference to the famous song: "Never saw him play but one of my Dad's favourites and a Hearts song that stil gets aired decades later. RIP Bobby Prentice, Bobby Prentice on the wing..."

Scott Bremner added: "I've only ever liked two Hearts players, Dennis Wyness and Bobby Prentice."

Celtic fan Jack Maguire tweeted: "RIP Bobby Prentice - exciting winger with Hearts in the ‘70s and I think I’m right in saying an ex-Celt."

One supporter paid tribute to his first favourite, writing: "Just hearing the sad news that Bobby Prentice has passed away. One of my first Jam Tarts heroes when I was a kid. Thoughts with his family and friends. RIP Bobby."

Stephen Edwards added: "Great childhood memories of watching Bobby Prentice, RIP Bobby."

Derek Wilson tweeted: "Bobby Prentice was a special talent in the Seventies and a real hero of mine."