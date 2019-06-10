New job takes ex-Hearts manager Paulo Sergio into Asian Champions League

Former Hearts manager Paulo Sergio is preparing for the Asian Champions League after being appointed head coach of the Saudi Arabian club Al-Taawoun.

The Portuguese coach has signed a contract until 2021 with the Buraidah-based side and will lead them into the 2020 Asian Champions League qualifiers.

Sergio left the Iranian club Sanat Naft Abadan due to financial difficulties after guiding them to a ninth-place finish in the Persian Gulf Pro League.

He takes charge of Al-Taawoun in place of his compatriot, Pedro Emanuel, and has been tasked with preparing the team to challenge at home and abroad. They finished third in this season's Saudi Pro League.

Chairman Mohammed Al-Qasim handed the 51-year-old a two-year contract which could be extended if he is successful at the 23,600-capacity King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraidah.

Sergio managed Hearts during turbulent times in the 2011/12 season but won the Scottish Cup with a historic 5-1 victory over Edinburgh rivals Hibs in the final.