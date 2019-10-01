No Hearts or Hibs players in Scotland squad as Lawrence Shankland gets first call-up

Steve Clarke has named his latest Scotland squad without any representation from Hearts or Hibs.

Dundee United forward Lawrence Shankland has earned his first call-up after 15 goals in 12 games for the Championship leaders.

However, with Hearts players Steven Naismith and John Souttar both recovering from injury, no-one from the Capital is included for the European Championship qualifiers against Russia and San Marino later this month.

It is the first time since November 2018 that a Scotland squad has not had at least one player from Hearts or Hibs. That means Naismith must wait again for his long-awaited 50th international cap.

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck has been called up again as he tries to win his first cap, Oliver Burke is also back in, but Kieran Tierney has not made it after returning to action with new club Arsenal.

Scotland squad in full:

Goalkeepers

Craig MacGillivray (Portsmouth), David Marshall (Wigan), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland)

Defenders

Liam Cooper (Leeds), Michael Devlin (Aberdeen), Grant Hanley (Norwich), Charlie Mulgrew (Wigan, on loan), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic)

Midfielders

Ryan Christie (Celtic), John Fleck (Sheffield United), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham)

Forwards

Oliver Burke (Alaves, on loan), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Oli McBurnie (Sheffield United), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City), Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United)