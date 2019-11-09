'Not perfect but a world away from what we've been seeing' – Hearts fans react to the 5-2 win over St Mirren

Jamie Walker salutes the crowd after scoring his side's fourth in the 5-2 win over St Mirren. Picture: SNS.

@Iain_Sproule: “5 goals at home. 5 different goal scorers. Played 3 up top. Scenes. Cannot remember a game with this mentality set out in years”

@TheVoid1111: “Goals and a win? What is this strangeness?”

@Kmair9: “Thought I was dreaming”

@RobSimmons22: “Away for a lie down”

@payallclaims: “Jesus, we've barely had 5 attempts all season"

@Xander_Russel1: “Look what happens when you take the chains off”

@davidlloydreid: “Fewer passengers on the pitch and standing by the dug out today. This team has always had goals in it – we just needed rid of Mr Negativity. Onwards and upwards!”

@allanmck_: “About time we put the ball in the net!!”

@JamesWi886: “McCann is the new Pep…”

@CraigGalloway_: “Jesus Christ... St Mirren must be s**t”

@Br00mt00nRat: “Somewhere in the bowels of Tynecastle, an apoplectic Craig Levein, with a brush and a broon jannies jaikit, is kicking holes in doors

@LukeyRanking: “Craig Levein sitting around home convinced we should have played a 6-4-0 formation”

On Jambos Kickback

tartofmidlothian: "Not perfect, but a world away from what we've been seeing"

Marvin: "Most enjoyable game in a long time"

Absolute Scenes: "The Naismith effect"

Lucille's Thirsty: "That’s what happens when we have someone in charge that wants to kill the opponent off, rather than take what we have in fear of losing"