'Not perfect but a world away from what we've been seeing' – Hearts fans react to the 5-2 win over St Mirren
There's a lot more positivity kicking around social media tonight in wake of Hearts' first victory at Tynecastle since March.
@Iain_Sproule: “5 goals at home. 5 different goal scorers. Played 3 up top. Scenes. Cannot remember a game with this mentality set out in years”
@TheVoid1111: “Goals and a win? What is this strangeness?”
@Kmair9: “Thought I was dreaming”
@RobSimmons22: “Away for a lie down”
@payallclaims: “Jesus, we've barely had 5 attempts all season"
@Xander_Russel1: “Look what happens when you take the chains off”
@davidlloydreid: “Fewer passengers on the pitch and standing by the dug out today. This team has always had goals in it – we just needed rid of Mr Negativity. Onwards and upwards!”
@allanmck_: “About time we put the ball in the net!!”
@JamesWi886: “McCann is the new Pep…”
@CraigGalloway_: “Jesus Christ... St Mirren must be s**t”
@Br00mt00nRat: “Somewhere in the bowels of Tynecastle, an apoplectic Craig Levein, with a brush and a broon jannies jaikit, is kicking holes in doors
@LukeyRanking: “Craig Levein sitting around home convinced we should have played a 6-4-0 formation”
On Jambos Kickback
tartofmidlothian: "Not perfect, but a world away from what we've been seeing"
Marvin: "Most enjoyable game in a long time"
Absolute Scenes: "The Naismith effect"
Lucille's Thirsty: "That’s what happens when we have someone in charge that wants to kill the opponent off, rather than take what we have in fear of losing"
Stirling Jambo: "Uche was much more effective out wide. I’ve thought that he should of had a shot out there for a while. Let’s face it he’s no a striker but he can carry the ball and cause a bit havoc down the wings"