Olly Lee: Fresh interest from England in unsettled Hearts midfielder

English League One side Gillingham are keen to sign the Hearts midfielder Olly Lee on loan.



Managed by Glasgow-born Steve Evans, the Kent club want to strengthen their midfield and see Lee as an ideal candidate.

Hearts have agreed to let the 28-year-old leave a year after he arrived at Tynecastle Park on a three-year contract from Luton Town.

He made 41 appearances last season, scoring six goals, but became frustrated after dropping out of the starting line-up in the second half of the campaign.

He wants to return to England, although a proposed move to Southend United fell through earlier this month. Gillingham could now move quickly to help the player restart his career again.

Evans has admired Lee since his Luton days and will attempt to agree a loan deal with Hearts before the transfer deadline next Monday, September 2.