Partick Thistle poised to sign Hearts forward Dario Zanatta

Hearts forward Dario Zanatta is poised to join Partick Thistle on a two-year contract.



The Canadian is not part of the first-team plans at Tynecastle Park and is ready to move on after four years there.

Thistle want to sign him permanently to reinforce their attack and Zanatta has agreed to the move in principle.

The 22-year-old is a Canada youth internationalist who joined Hearts in summer 2015 after leaving Vancouver Whitecaps. He has been unable to establish a regular first-team place and spent time on loan at Queen's Park, Raith Rovers and, most recently, Alloa Athletic.

The chance to help Thistle's quest for promotion from the Championship this season appeals to the striker and the deal should be completed this week.