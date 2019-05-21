Paulo Sergio: Hearts board know I want to manage at Tynecastle again

Paulo Sergio still harbours hope that he will one day return to manage Hearts.

However, he will not continually apply each time the job becomes vacant because he feels the Tynecastle hierarchy know all about his desire to be back in Edinburgh.

Sergio, 51, sent his CV to Hearts in August 2017 when head coach Ian Cathro was sacked. A legend in supporters’ eyes, he wanted to do even better than his previous spell in charge – which ended with a eurphoric 5-1 win against rivals Hibs in the 2012 Scottish Cup final.

Director of football Craig Levein stepped forward into the manager’s position for a second time, but Sergio still hopes he will get another tilt at the job in future.

“Before Craig took the job, I applied. At the end of the day, I applied to Craig but he took the job. I don’t know if I will apply another time,” explained the Portuguese coach. “People know me. If they want me, they can call me. I don’t think I need to be applying for Hearts jobs. They know I would like to return one day.

“Sometimes the timings are not the same if maybe they are thinking about me and I am working somewhere else. You never know. I would like to come back and work under the good conditions they have now. I did not have that in 2012. I don’t say these things to look good for people. I say it because it’s true. I have a very deep feeling for this football club.”

Asked if he received an answer to his application two years ago, he replied: “No, I didn’t.”

Sergio remains eternally grateful to the former Hearts owner Vladimir Romanov for appointing him in August 2011. He was offered a reduced salary to stay after the 2012 final but refused.

“Before the final, we were all set to stay managing Hearts. We had two or three meetings and everything was just fine. After the final, they offered me less than half the money I was getting. I have two daughters so I had to think of them. With these conditions, I felt it was a lack of respect. I said: ‘Thank you but no thanks.’ And I left.

“After that, I did one or two interviews and I got some complaints from Lithuania in my emails about what they expected. They were not any good for us.

“I thank Romanov because this was a great experience in my life. I’m very proud and I’m a Jambo. I support Hearts everywhere I am because I have a deep feeling for this football club. I have to say thanks to Romanov to bring me here.”

