'Plenty time to become a legend' - Hearts fans react with delight to Steven Naismith signing

Hearts fans got the news they were all waiting for - Steven Naismith signing a permanent contract with the club.

The Scotland international has penned a four-year deal with the club and confirmed to HeartsTV that he would finish his playing career at Tynecastle.

He said: “I’ve loved every minute I’ve been here. I’ve enjoyed it and it’s been a very good fit for me as a player. The squad’s had a lot of change in that time and I think I’ve played a big part in trying to guide that to where we want to go.

“The people at the club are fantastic and I’ve had a good relationship with not only the boys in the team but the manager and everybody around the club. It fits me.

“I’ll see out my playing days here at Hearts. That was something for me to think about."

Supporters reacted with delight, receiving a huge boost ahead of the league season after a tricky period in the Betfred Cup group stages.

@theobanjambo: "Absolutely the type of man I want at my club. Hard, fair, a quality player and would do anything to win a point for Heart of Midlothian. Welcome back sir! #HHGH"

@Siala21: "Beautiful. Absolutely delighted he's on a 4 year deal."

@drfrasergibb: "4 years - plenty time to become a @JamTarts legend!"

@jand1987: "They did well to keep this under wraps! Caught me off guard with this signing"

@1879JJMoyes: "If he can stay fit we can easily finish higher up in the table."

@HFT3102000: "At last, some good news."

@jambo_kev83: "Excellent! Now go and sign an actual goalscoring CF please Hearts and we might just be able to turn around all the recent negativity"

@Lynny_5_1: "The news we've all been waiting for Steven Naismith has signed - and for 4 years too. He's a Jambo for life he'll see out his playing career in Gorgie. Hopefully he'll move into coaching & management. A great move for our club I'm absolutely delighted"

@WillONeillPR: "Steven Naismith committing the rest of his career to #HMFC is exactly the shot in the arm we needed ahead of the new season. IF he stays fit this season, we could really kick on and have a good season, love to see him nick another international cap to take him to 50 too"

@LewisGMitchell: "Hearts going to be a different team now Steven Naismith is back. What a signing"

@AndrewDowie: "Happy Steven Naismith Day everyone"

@serialsockthief: "What a start to the day. WHAT A START."

Alex Munro: "Much as I'm happy about this, a 4 year deal for an injury prone 32 year old..."

Linda Mowat: "Great news fab player his experience will be beneficial to all our promising youngsters HHGH"

Sharon Frazer: "Jeezo some folk are never happy. Hearts are looking beyond his playing career and supportimg him into future management at the club. 4 years is fantastic, he will make a great manager"

Alan Templeton: "At last some good news!"

Ian Collett: "Great news he makes the team tick give him the captains armband"

Danny Mitchell: "4 year deal get in and Norwich sorted the knee problem win win. welcome Naisy what a signing"

Julie Wilson: "Doing a wee happy dance right now!"

Davie Kelly: "Best news that I have heard in ages. Onwards and upwards"