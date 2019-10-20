QPR join race for Hearts starlet Aaron Hickey as £1.5m January swoop mooted - reports
QPR have been linked with a January move for Hearts defender Aaron Hickey, according to reports.
The Loftus Road club - managed by former Rangers boss Mark Warburton - are weighing up a £1.5 milion bid according to the Sunday Mail and scouts from the Championship side are understood to be attending Hearts' home game with Rangers to run the rule over the teenager.
QPR are the latest club to be linked with the versatile 17-year-old, after Manchester City, Southampton and Rangers were all credited with an interest in the former Celtic youngster.
However, despite Ross Wilson leaving Southampton to join Rangers, Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard set the record straight on the speculation.
“Lewis Gibson isn’t on the radar, it’s just speculation,” Gerrard said, after the Gers were linked with the Everton youngster.
“The kid at Hearts, Hickey, is the same. Craig Levein has had to answer that question but he shouldn’t because there’s nothing in it.”
Instead, Gerrard is expected to trim his playing squad in January.
Hickey is out of contract in the summer of 2021 but Hearts are understandably keen to tie him down on a longer contract.
Tynecastle boss Levein remains hopeful of reaching a deal with the player, who wrote himself into the history books by becoming the youngest player to start a Scottish Cup final when he lined up against Celtic last season, and then scored a derby winner at Easter Road as Hearts came from behind to beat Hibs last month.