Queen of the South Res 1-3 Hearts Res: Jambos top of SPFL Reserve League

Hearts are top of the SPFL Reserve League after a 3-1 win at Queen of the South.

Goals from winger Lewis Moore, full-back Cammy Logan and striker Rory Currie were enough to secure victory at Palmerston Park - keeping Andy Kirk's side top of the table after their opening-day win against St Mirren.

Two quick goals in the second half gave Hearts command following a 0-0 interval scoreline. Moore converted after good work by Connor Smith, and Logan then exchanged passes with Currie before firing home.

Jack Hamilton reduced the deficit for Queens in the closing stages before Currie headed home Smith's cross to settle the issue in the final minute.

Queen of the South: Leighfield; Moffat, Gourlay, Semple, Newbould; Vezza, McCarthy, Kidd (Douglas, 75’), Irving; Hamilton, Luissint. Unused subs: Burns; McKie, Service, Williamson, McMonagle, Potts.

Hearts: Mason; Nwanze (Watson, 54’), Hamilton (Baur, 45’), Darge; Sandison (Makovora, 72’), Ritchie, McGill, Logan; Moore, Currie, C. Smith. Unused subs: Stone, Ward, Charleston-King.