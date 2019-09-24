Rangers legend Ally McCoist tells Craig Levein his Hearts standing counts for nothing

Ally McCoist believes it shouldn't matter that Craig Levein is a Tynecastle hero when it comes to judging his performance as manager.

A former international teammate of the Hearts boss, McCoist knows exactly the kind of pressure he is under, having experienced the same thing at Rangers.

McCoist left Ibrox after three-and-a-half years in charge with the club trailing Robbie Neilson's Hearts side in the Championship title race.

His status as a Light Blues legend didn't do him many favours with the support when times got tough and he believes that's exactly how it should be

Levein bought himself some breathing room on Sunday with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Edinburgh rivals Hibs. That result came one week after supporters protested at Tynecastle following the 3-2 defeat to Motherwell, which left the club bottom of the table.

McCoist told the Scottish Sun: “He’ll be in absolute agony with how it’s been going lately, because of how much the club and the supporters mean to him.

“This is a man who has been brought up with the club. But that only cuts him so much slack.

“I know that myself from my own experience. Quite honestly, that’s the way it should be, too. It’s difficult to argue with that.

“You can’t judge one manager on results and then another manager on the fact he was at the club as a player. That’s not right and I don’t think any manager would expect that.

“But Craig will know he will be judged on results and not what he did as a player. I was the exact same at Rangers.

“You might get an extra few weeks, or maybe a month, but no more than that. If you’re not getting results, the fans will call for your head, simple."