RECAP: Hearts 0-0 Ross County - as it happened at Tynecastle

Anthony Brown live from Tynecastle as Hearts are held by Ross County......

Full-time: Hearts 0 Ross County 0. Boos ring out at Tynecastle after another insipid performance from the hosts, who were fortunate to escape with a point after County missed a late penalty.

90 mins: Still 0-0 - three mins added on. Hearts need a goal. Will it come?

85 mins: County threaten again after a mix-up in Hearts’ defence but the ball runs wide of target. Home support getting agitated.

Relief for Hearts as Brian Graham’s penalty comes back off the post! Still 0-0.

82 mins: penalty Ross County after Aidan White fouls Marcus Fraser.

79 minutes: County go close again as a deflected shot trundles just wide. Not looking great for Hearts at present.

76 mins: County sub - Brian Graham replaces Billy Mckay.

73 mins: Third Hearts sub - Oliver Bozanic replaces Loic Damour.

69 mins: Ross Stewart spurns a good chance for the visitors after getting himself in behind the home defence.

68 mins: Very little happening at Tynecastle just now, Hearts in need of some inspiration.

62 mins: Another Hearts sub - Euan Henderson replaces Uche Ikpeazu in attack.

57 mins: Some booing from the home support at Tynecastle after Michael Gardyne’s cross comes back off Zdenek Zlamal’s left-hand post. Still 0-0 but Heats struggling to find a way past a well-organised County side.

Attendance at Tynecastle today: 15,652

Hearts make a change at the start start of the second half: Jake Mulraney replaces Steven Naismith. Second half under way.

Half-time: Hearts 0-0 Ross County. An entertaining half in the Gorgie sunshine comes to an end with no goals. Hearts with the majority of the ball, but County with the better chances.

40 mins: Ross County having the better of things at the moment, home support getting slightly frustrated.

30 mins: Big chance for Ross County but Ross Stewart sends a free header wide from a corner.

28 mins: Laidlaw makes another excellent save to deny Washington after some good play by Craig Halkett to set him up.

9 mins: Zdenek Zlamal has to push a half-volley over the bar from Josh Mullin

4 mins: Conor Washington sees a powerful angled strike from inside the box beaten behind by Ross Laidlaw.

3pm: Teams are out and ready for action.

2.55pm: Will be interesting to see how Aidan White gets on in his first start since January 2017. A remarkable length of time for any professional footballer to go without action.

2.45pm: Looking like Hearts will be deployed in a 4-4-2 formation, with Uche Ikpeazu and Conor Washington up front, Steven Naismith playing in off the left and Jamie Walker on the right. Certainly looks an attack-minded team on paper.

2.40pm: Sun beating down on Tynecastle ahead of kick-off. The pitch is looking threadbare in one half following last weekend’s Fringe show, but the ball appears to be rolling fine.

Hearts team to face Ross County today: Zlamal, Smith, Halkett, Berra, White, Walker, Damour, Clare, Naismith, Washington, Ikpeazu. Subs: Doyle, Dikamona, Bozanic, Irving, Mulraney, Henderson, Keena.

Hearts make four changes to the side that started against Aberdeen last weekend. Loic Damour and Aidan White make their debuts, while Steven Naismith and Conor Washington start after strong performances from the bench at Pittodrie. John Souttar, Andy Irving, Aaron Hickey and Jake Mulraney drop out.