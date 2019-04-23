Referee revealed for Hibs-Hearts Edinburgh derby at Easter Road

The Scottish Football Association have announced the referee for Sunday's Edinburgh derby between Hibs and Hearts at Easter Road.

Craig Thomson will take charge of the match, which kicks off at 12.15pm and will be broadcast live on BT Sport. Frank Connor and Daniel McFarlane are the assistant referees.

It is the final meeting of the Capital clubs this season, with one win each and a draw in the three previous fixtures.

Both sides still intend to push for possible European qualification and the official in charge is certain to have a busy afternoon in Leith.

The last time the teams met at Easter Road was in December, when Hearts midfielder Olly Lee scored the game's only goal to give his club their first victory there since April 2014.