Referees confirmed for Hearts and Hibs Betfred Cup ties

The referees for Hearts' Betfred Cup clash with Aberdeen and Hibs trip to Kilmarnock in the same competition have been confirmed.

Willie Collum is the man in the middle as Hibs look to advance to the semi-finals of the competition at the stadium where they lost 2-0 on league duty earlier this month while Kevin Clancy takes charge of the Jambos' home tie against Aberdeen.

Collum will be assisted by Douglas Ross and Paul O'Neill, while David Munro will assume fourth-official duties.

The 40-year-old has taken charge of seven League Cup matches involving Hibs - including a 3-1 win for Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in the round of 16 in 2010/11.

He was also the man in the middle for Hibs' 2-0 win over Elgin City at Borough Briggs in the group stages.

Clancy, 35, has reffed just one other League Cup game involving Hearts - their group match with Dundee United earlier this summer, which saw the Jambos win a bonus point on penalties.

He will be backed up by assistant referees Frank Connor and Sean Carr, with Greg Aitken named fourth official.