Referees confirmed for Hearts and Hibs midweek fixtures as rookie whistler takes charge of Jambos' trip to Perth

David Munro has been appointed to referee Hearts' trip to St Johnstone

The match officials for Hibs' midweek match with Livingston at Easter Road and Hearts' trip to Perth to face St Johnstone have been confirmed.

David Munro has been appointed to take charge of the match at McDiarmid Park. He's only taken charge of five top-flight encounters, with the bulk of his games coming in League One (30 games) and League Two (35 games).

It will be his third St Johnstone home match, having taken charge of Kilmarnock's 1-0 win on August 31 and the 1-1 draw with Livingston on May 4 earlier this year. He was the man in the middle for Hearts' Betfred Cup group match away to East Fife, which the League One side won on penalties.

He will be assisted by Alastair Mather and Andy Milne while the fourth official is Kevin Graham.

Duncan given Hibs nod

Hibs' crucial home match with Livingston will see Gavin Duncan take charge of just his third game involving the Capital club, and his second at Easter Road.

He oversaw a 2-2 draw in the Scottish Championship between Hibs and Dumbarton in March 2017 and was appointed for Hibs' come-from-behind win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park last February.

In his ten Premiership games, Duncan has awarded five penalties, shown 32 yellow cards and four reds. One spot-kick and one red card came in Hibs' 2-1 win over St Johnstone; Vykintas Slivka sent off for two bookable offences and awarded a penalty after Florian Kamberi was felled in the box.