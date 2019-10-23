Referees revealed for Hearts and Hibs weekend clashes against Livingston and Ross County
The match officials for Hearts' trip to Livingston and Hibs' home match with Ross County have been confirmed by the Scottish FA.
Greg Aitken, who took charge of the Jambos' 2-2 draw with Hamilton at Tynecastle at the end of August, has been handed the clash at the Tony Macaroni Arena.
The 42-year-old whistler has overseen just three other matches involving the Tynecastle club, with Hearts unbeaten in all four fixtures, but has refereed 20 fixtures involving Livingston.
His first appointment for a Hearts game was a 2-0 win over Cowdenbeath at Central Park during the 2014/15 Scottish Championship season, while he was the man in the middle for an extra time Betfred Cup win over Forfar Athletic in August 2016, and a 2-2 draw with St Johnstone in May 2016 in which he dismissed Jambos striker Abiola Dauda for a lunge on Saints midfielder Liam Craig.
He awarded one penalty to Hearts, in the 2-1 win over Forfar, but Gavin Reilly saw his spot-kick saved by Rab Douglas.
Aitken will be assisted by Frank Connor and Drew Kirkland, with Peter Stuart on fourth-official duties.
Cup final referee gets Hibs clash
Steven McLean is in charge for the Staggies' visit to the Capital. Famously the man in the middle for Hibs' historic Scottish Cup final win over Rangers in May 2016, this will be the 38-year-old's 42nd appointment involving the Easter Road side.
In that period he has overseen 14 Hibs wins, 11 draws and 16 defeats and has dished out 74 yellow cards and four red cards from second bookable offences - all for Hibs defenders, with Alan Maybury, Darren McGregor, James McPake and Lewis Stevenson given their marching orders for two cautions.
He has awarded three penalties - all to Hibs - in his 41 matches so far.
McLean - whose younger brother Brian spent time as a player at Easter Road in the second half of the 2016/17 season - is assisted by Sean Carr and Ross MacLeod. The fourth official is David Munro.