Report claims Hearts have interviewed Neil McCann as they plan Stephen Robinson approach

Hearts are continuing to assess candidates to replace Craig Levein as Tynecastle boss.

According to a report, Neil McCann was interviewed by Ann Budge and current coach Donald Park regarding the role.

The Scottish Sun understand he met the club on Thursday.

Neil McCann has been interviewed for the Hearts job, according to reports. Picture: SNS

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He joins Stuart McCall, Steve Cotterill and Jack Ross to have held talks with the Hearts hierarchy.

McCann has been out of management since leaving Dundee last October when the team were bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

The club are planning more interviews with possible successors to Levein, one of which is Stephen Robinson.

It is reported that Hearts will approach Motherwell in the coming days to speak to the Northern Irishman, who had been installed as the early favourite for the position.

With Michael O'Neill to depart his role as Northern Ireland boss in the coming months, Robinson may wait for the opportunity to manage his country.