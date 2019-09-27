Reports claim another EPL side have taken an interest in Hearts star Aaron Hickey

Southampton have become the latest club to take an interest in Aaron Hickey, according to the Daily Record.

The Saints have reportedly been monitoring the full-back since the end of last season when the then-16-year-old made his full debut against Celtic before starring in the Scottish Cup final.

Hickey has been excellent this season and appears to have established himself as the club's first-choice left-back.

He netted the winner in last Sunday's Edinburgh derby and manager Craig Levein has revealed that contract talks are already underway over a new deal.

Manchester City have also been credited with an interest in the Scotland under-17 international.