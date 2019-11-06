Revealed: Hearts coaches to stand in for interim manager Austin MacPhee

Donald Park has joined Hearts' first-team coaching staff on a temporary basis

Hearts coaches Donald Park, Jon Daly and Liam Fox will take charge at Riccarton next week with interim manager Austin MacPhee on international duty.

MacPhee is part of Northern Ireland's coaching staff and will leave Edinburgh for Belfast on Monday ahead of their European Championship qualifiers against Netherlands and Germany.

Park, Daly and Fox are to oversee Hearts' training in his absence. MacPhee took interim charge of the Edinburgh club last week after manager Craig Levein was sacked. He immediately promoted Park, 66, from the youth academy to help at first-team level alongside Daly and Fox.

MacPhee will be in the Hearts dugout at Tynecastle Park for this Saturday's Premiership match against St Mirren. He will attend training on Monday and then head across the Irish Sea to meet up with Michael O'Neill and the Northern Ireland squad.

Park, Fox and Daly are to take Hearts' training sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday next week before the players are given a few days off. They resume training the week beginning Monday, November 18, with MacPhee due to return on Wednesday, November 20.