Revealed: How much Hearts and Hibs paid in agent fees - one team overshadows the other

As a collective the Scottish Premiership clubs spent nearly £6million in agent fees, according to a Scottish FA document.

But how much have Hearts and Hibs paid, compared to their league rivals? Scroll through to find out. (All figures are in £)

0

1. St Mirren (12th)

0
1,788 (GBP)

2. Hamilton (11th)

1,788 (GBP)
6,575 (GBP)

3. Motherwell (10th)

6,575 (GBP)
9,230 (GBP)

4. St Johnstone (9th)

9,230 (GBP)
