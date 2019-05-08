Revealed: How much Hearts and Hibs paid in agent fees - one team overshadows the other
As a collective the Scottish Premiership clubs spent nearly £6million in agent fees, according to a Scottish FA document.
But how much have Hearts and Hibs paid, compared to their league rivals? Scroll through to find out. (All figures are in £)
1. St Mirren (12th)
0
SNS
other
2. Hamilton (11th)
1,788 (GBP)
SNS
other
3. Motherwell (10th)
6,575 (GBP)
SNS
other
4. St Johnstone (9th)
9,230 (GBP)
SNS
other
View more